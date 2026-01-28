India blocks China's WTO move over EV, auto incentives
Business
India just pushed back against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO), blocking a request to set up a dispute panel over three big Indian schemes that support local electric vehicle and auto industries.
China claims these programs unfairly shut out Chinese companies.
Why does this matter?
This clash is about more than paperwork—it's part of a bigger trade story.
India's trade deficit with China hit $99.2 billion in the most recent fiscal year, and these incentive schemes are key to India's efforts to expand its electric vehicle and auto industries.
For now, India has blocked China's request to set up a WTO dispute panel, but China can try again soon—so this isn't over yet.