India blocks China's WTO panel bid over solar, IT policies
Business
India just blocked China's bid to set up a World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute panel over its solar and IT sector policies.
China says India's import duties and incentives unfairly favor local products, breaking WTO rules.
The move happened at a Geneva meeting on May 22, after China first complained back in December 2025.
India says policies follow WTO guidelines
India insists its policies follow WTO guidelines and are meant to boost supply chain diversity while cutting reliance on Chinese imports, especially since China dominates the global solar module value chain.
Under WTO rules, this block is only temporary; China can try again at the next meeting.
The outcome could impact both India's renewable energy plans and trade ties with China.