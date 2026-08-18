India boosts floating solar with 102GW potential, ₹1Cr/MW support
India's floating solar power scene is heating up, with just 0.8 gigawatts installed today but a massive 102 gigawatts potential, according to the National Institute of Solar Energy.
States like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Telangana could lead this clean energy shift.
To get things moving faster, the government is offering a ₹1 crore per megawatt government support for floating solar projects.
Reservoirs and backwaters could be among the sites encouraged by the policy.
Tata Power, Vikram Solar scale projects
Floating solar panels don't take up land, so they're perfect, and they even help keep water from evaporating.
Tata Power already runs 200 megawatts of floating solar and has secured around 2,500 acres at Odisha's Rengali Reservoir, where projects of around 500 MW are planned.
Vikram Solar has set up an 80-megawatt system for NTPC and is now working on combining floating solar with battery storage to make renewable energy more reliable.
Both companies are betting big on this tech as the next step for India's green future.