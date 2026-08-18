India boosts floating solar with 102GW potential, ₹1Cr/MW support

India's floating solar power scene is heating up, with just 0.8 gigawatts installed today but a massive 102 gigawatts potential, according to the National Institute of Solar Energy.

States like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Telangana could lead this clean energy shift.

To get things moving faster, the government is offering a ₹1 crore per megawatt government support for floating solar projects.

Reservoirs and backwaters could be among the sites encouraged by the policy.