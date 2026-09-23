India boosts local LPG output to 44,000 tons amid conflicts
India is cranking up its local LPG production after supply hiccups from the Persian Gulf, thanks to ongoing conflicts in the region.
State-run refineries are now producing about 44,000 tons a day, up nearly a fifth from August's average, to keep up with demand during busy times like festival season.
It's all part of India's push to rely less on imports and keep energy flowing smoothly when it matters most.
Refill times fall to 25 days
LPG demand is a bit lower this year, but households are still getting priority, and refill times have dropped from 45 days to just 25 days, so cylinders are reaching homes faster.
With deliveries from Gulf suppliers like ADNOC disrupted, India is also looking to the US for more stable LPG deals, hoping to avoid future shortages and keep things running during peak demand.