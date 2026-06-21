India's Russian oil imports have gone up in June

Recovery effects

Hormuz shipments recovering but truce remains fragile

The recovery of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz began late last week after a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran. However, the truce remains fragile with Iranian authorities accusing Israel of violating it. According to Sumit Ritolia, senior manager - modeling at Kpler, reopening this strategic waterway is likely to provide immediate relief to India's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies.