India boosts steel output nearly 2% while world steel slips
Business
Steel production worldwide slipped just a bit in May 2026, but India stood out by actually boosting its output by nearly 2%.
While most countries saw a slowdown, India's growth pushed its total production up almost 8% for the first five months of the year, making it a real powerhouse in the steel world right now.
China steel falls while US rebounds
China, still the biggest player, saw its numbers drop thanks to weaker demand at home.
The US bounced back strong with over 9% growth in May, and Japan and South Korea managed small gains too.
Region-wise, North America led with a big jump, Africa wasn't far behind, Asia-Oceania slipped slightly, and the Middle East had the sharpest fall of all.