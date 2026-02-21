India, Brazil sign MoU on critical minerals, rare earths
What's the story
India and Brazil have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on critical minerals and rare earths. The agreement was finalized after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in New Delhi. "The agreement reached on critical minerals and rare earths is a major step in building a resilient supply chain," PM Modi said at a joint press conference.
Technological progress
Lula praises India's progress in 'cutting-edge' sectors
Silva also praised India's progress in "cutting-edge" sectors such as IT, AI, biotechnology, and space exploration. He said these developments present major opportunities for deeper cooperation between the two countries. Lula's visit to India comes as both nations look to reduce their dependence on China for rare earths and critical minerals.
AI collaboration
Push for inclusive AI development
The India-Brazil partnership aims to push for inclusive AI development. Both countries want to process critical minerals instead of just supplying raw materials. This comes as China currently dominates both extraction and processing of these resources. Lula's visit is seen as a step toward strengthening the collective clout of emerging economies in shaping global technology and supply chains.
Tech regulation
Brazil's aggressive approach toward tech regulation
Brazil has taken an aggressive approach toward tech regulation in recent years. President Lula has pushed for a global governance framework for AI that includes voices from developing nations. He argued against allowing global superpowers exclusive control over technology and rules governing it. The MoU signed between India and Brazil is expected to influence how the emerging economies coordinate on rare earth processing and AI regulation in multilateral forums such as G-20 nations and BRICS bloc.