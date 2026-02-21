India, Brazil sign MoU on critical minerals, rare earths

India and Brazil have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on critical minerals and rare earths. The agreement was finalized after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in New Delhi. "The agreement reached on critical minerals and rare earths is a major step in building a resilient supply chain," PM Modi said at a joint press conference.

Technological progress Lula praises India's progress in 'cutting-edge' sectors Silva also praised India's progress in "cutting-edge" sectors such as IT, AI, biotechnology, and space exploration. He said these developments present major opportunities for deeper cooperation between the two countries. Lula's visit to India comes as both nations look to reduce their dependence on China for rare earths and critical minerals.

AI collaboration Push for inclusive AI development The India-Brazil partnership aims to push for inclusive AI development. Both countries want to process critical minerals instead of just supplying raw materials. This comes as China currently dominates both extraction and processing of these resources. Lula's visit is seen as a step toward strengthening the collective clout of emerging economies in shaping global technology and supply chains.

