India, Brazil set goal to reach $30B trade by 2030
India and Brazil just set a big goal: they want to double their trade to $30 billion by 2030.
This was announced after their latest meeting in Brasilia on August 31, 2026.
Right now, trade between the two countries reached $15.07 billion in 2025-26.
Brazil eases access for Indian medicines
Both sides are focusing on expanding into areas like pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, chemicals, and machinery.
Brazil is opening up more for Indian medicines thanks to a recent agreement making it easier for Indian pharmaceutical companies to enter the Brazilian market.
They are also working on updating their main trade agreement and talking about new opportunities in agriculture, minerals, renewable energy, and support for small businesses.
Brazil opens ApexBrasil New Delhi office
Brazil just opened an ApexBrasil office in New Delhi to help boost investment and make business smoother between the two countries, another step toward hitting that $30 billion target.