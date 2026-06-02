India building unified cyberattack reporting system across financial sector
India's government is building a single, unified way to report and tackle cyberattacks across the financial sector.
Right now, banks, securities markets, and payment systems all use different systems, so things get messy when hackers strike.
The new setup is being led by an inter-ministerial group headed by the Department of Economic Affairs, bringing together experts from multiple ministries and agencies to keep things coordinated.
India urges reporting rules, AI defenses
The goal is to set common rules for reporting hacks and adopt global best practices so everyone can respond faster, especially since a cyberattack in one area can quickly spill over into others.
Officials are also worried about fast-moving AI-powered attacks; that is why they are encouraging companies (even smaller banks) to use AI tools for defense.
Shared cybersecurity resources could help level the playing field for everyone, big or small.