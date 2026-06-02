India building unified cyberattack reporting system across financial sector

India urges reporting rules, AI defenses

The goal is to set common rules for reporting hacks and adopt global best practices so everyone can respond faster, especially since a cyberattack in one area can quickly spill over into others.

Officials are also worried about fast-moving AI-powered attacks; that is why they are encouraging companies (even smaller banks) to use AI tools for defense.

Shared cybersecurity resources could help level the playing field for everyone, big or small.