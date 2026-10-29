India bundles labor laws, raises provident fund cap to ₹25,000

The new rules also redefine what counts as "wages," so if allowances and other excluded parts of pay add up to more than half your pay, the amount above that half is treated as wages when calculating things like provident fund contributions.

This bumps up costs for staffing agencies and pushes them to get smarter about compliance and payroll tech.

On the bright side, these reforms might help bring more informal jobs into the formal sector, opening doors for workers and giving savvy firms a chance to shine if they can handle big teams and complex rules.