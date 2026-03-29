India buys 60m barrels of Russian crude since Hormuz closure Business Mar 29, 2026

India has just bought 60 million barrels of Russian crude since 5 March 2026, a big switch from its usual Middle Eastern suppliers.

This move happened because the Strait of Hormuz, which handles more than 40% of India's oil imports, was closed due to ongoing tensions.

The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies said the scale of the disruption is like no other seen in oil market history.