India buys nearly 38% of its April oil from Russia Business Jun 06, 2026

India just bought nearly 38% of its oil from Russia in April, the most in nearly a year.

This jump happened as the West Asia crisis pushed prices up, and India ended up paying a huge premium of $77.8 per ton for Russian oil, up 425% from earlier discounts.

Overall, India's oil bill soared to $15.4 billion in April 2026, thanks to both higher prices and more barrels coming in.