Can India be a $20T economy by 2036?

Equirus's report suggests that the proposed reforms could not only accelerate India's growth but also improve its external balance.

The country has already made remarkable progress, taking 67 years since independence to reach its first $2 trillion GDP.

However, going from this base of about $3.7 trillion to a $20 trillion economy would require an expansion of some 5.5 times and sustained nominal dollar growth of around 18% annually, well above the historical trend of 10-11%.