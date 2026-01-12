India invited to join Pax Silica Alliance: What is it?

India will be invited to join the Pax Silica Alliance as a full member next month, said Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India. The move comes amid ongoing discussions between the two countries for a broader trade deal. The invitation indicates a possible expansion of this technology-focused group and an intensification of India's engagement with its partner countries.

Alliance details Understanding the alliance The Pax Silica Alliance is a multilateral initiative aimed at strengthening the secure supply chains for silicon, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and related digital infrastructure. It was launched in 2025 with nations from advanced manufacturing and technology-intensive economies. The alliance wants to reduce dependence on concentrated manufacturing hubs, while promoting cooperation among trusted partners in critical technologies.

Global impact India's role in global technology supply chains While India wasn't a founding member of the Pax Silica Alliance, senior officials from member nations have highlighted its growing importance in global technology supply chains. US officials have called India a key partner in diversifying electronics manufacturing and building resilient supply chains for critical technologies such as semiconductors. Japanese and Israeli leaders have also expressed interest in deepening cooperation with India on semiconductor supply chains and technology manufacturing resilience.