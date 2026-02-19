India can lead world's AI, energy innovation: Schneider Electric CEO
Schneider Electric's CEO Olivier Blum thinks India is ready to lead the world in artificial intelligence (AI) and energy innovation.
Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, he pointed out that India's engineering talent, cost efficiency, and strong government support make it a top contender for global tech breakthroughs.
India is already a global tech hub
Blum believes "India can innovate the next technology that will make the world more efficient."
He highlighted how India is already strong in power, automation, and digital tech—plus Schneider Electric has 40,000 employees here and an R&D center with 8,000 engineers.
More AI means more energy needs
With more AI comes bigger energy needs—think electric cars, heat pumps, and smarter factories.
As Blum puts it: "AI means more compute. More compute means more energy."
To help handle this demand, Schneider Electric has boosted capacity and relies on its large R&D center and workforce in India.