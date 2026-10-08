India can scale wind capacity to 300 GW by 2035

Industry stakeholders believe India can scale its installed capacity to as much as 300 GW by 2035, a huge jump from its current 59 GW as of September 2026.

Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group Girish Tanti is confident, saying the earlier target of 100 GW by 2030 is a "done deal" thanks to the scale-up over the past few years and the under construction and soon to be commissioned capacity.