India can scale wind capacity to 300 GW by 2035
Business
Industry stakeholders believe India can scale its installed capacity to as much as 300 GW by 2035, a huge jump from its current 59 GW as of September 2026.
Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group Girish Tanti is confident, saying the earlier target of 100 GW by 2030 is a "done deal" thanks to the scale-up over the past few years and the under construction and soon to be commissioned capacity.
Wind pilot could repower 20-25 GW
Big upgrades are on the way: a pilot project could repower around 20-25 GW of turbines, and Tamil Nadu has been picked for a major offshore wind push.
Plus, India now accounts for about 10% of global supply and wants to boost local production even more, meaning more jobs and less reliance on imports as the country ramps up its clean energy game.