India, Canada begin talks for Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Business
India and Canada just kicked off talks for a big trade deal, aiming to increase bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.
The agreement, called CEPA, was set in motion on March 2, 2026, in New Delhi, with both countries' top leaders present.
What will the CEPA cover?
This deal could make it easier for India to export things like medicines, steel, seafood, clothes, electronics, and chemicals to Canada.
It's also about working together on tech (think IT services, clean energy, AI, quantum computing) and even defense.