India-Canada conclude 3rd CEPA talks in Ottawa aiming for 2026
India and Canada just finished their third round of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations (CEPA) in Ottawa, working toward a major trade agreement.
The talks covered everything from goods and services to intellectual property, with both sides making solid progress.
Their goal? To finalize the deal by 2026 and boost trade between the two countries.
CEPA targets $50B trade by 2030
The CEPA aims to push India-Canada trade up to $50 billion by 2030, even though it dipped in 2025-26 (the 2025-26 period, when two-way trade fell 8.22% to $7.95 billion).
India mainly exports things like pharmaceuticals and electronics, while Canada sends over pulses and petroleum.
With a strong Indian community in Canada (including thousands of students), these ties are only expected to get stronger.