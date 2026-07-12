India-Canada conclude 3rd CEPA talks in Ottawa aiming for 2026

CEPA targets $50B trade by 2030

The CEPA aims to push India-Canada trade up to $50 billion by 2030, even though it dipped in 2025-26 (the 2025-26 period, when two-way trade fell 8.22% to $7.95 billion).

India mainly exports things like pharmaceuticals and electronics, while Canada sends over pulses and petroleum.

With a strong Indian community in Canada (including thousands of students), these ties are only expected to get stronger.