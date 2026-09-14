India and Canada start 4th round of trade pact talks

The third round of CEPA negotiations was held in July in Ottawa. These talks are crucial as India and Canada aim to boost their bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.

However, the two-way trade saw an 8.22% decline in FY 2025-26, amounting to $7.95 billion (with exports at $4.67 billion and imports at $3.28 billion).

This is a drop from the previous fiscal's figures of $8.66 billion ($4.22 billion exports and $4.44 billion imports).