India, Canada kickstart CEPA talks, aim for CAD 70B trade

Carney's visit: A new chapter in India-Canada relations

This isn't just about business—Carney's visit marks a fresh start after recent diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Alongside launching CEPA talks, India and Canada signed a huge uranium supply deal and several new partnerships covering clean energy, tech, and cultural exchange.

Canadian pension funds are also eyeing investments in India's green energy and infrastructure sectors.

For young professionals and students, this could mean more opportunities in tech, AI, renewables, and global careers as ties deepen between both nations.