India, Canada kickstart negotiations for Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
India and Canada have officially started negotiations for a major trade deal called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
Terms of Reference for CEPA were signed earlier this month, March 2026, launching formal negotiations, which aim to significantly expand bilateral trade.
It covers everything from goods and services to investments and there was also a separate CAD $2.6 billion uranium supply agreement for clean energy.
What does the CEPA mean for both countries?
If all goes as planned, this deal could mean more opportunities for Indian exports like medicines, steel, textiles, and chemicals, helping India reach new markets.
For Canada, it's a chance to diversify its trading partners as global politics shift.
Plus, both sides are setting up new forums so business leaders can keep the conversation going and make sure everyone's on the same page about future growth.