India, Canada set $50B trade target by 2030

India and Canada just set a big target: $50 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. This was announced after Prime Ministers Modi and Carney met on March 2, where they also announced a $2.6 billion uranium deal for India's nuclear energy.

CEPA talks to be fast-tracked Both countries agreed to speed up talks on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aiming to finalize it as early as possible.

If it goes through, officials say it will create new investment and employment opportunities.

Defence dialogue for closer military ties India and Canada are joining forces on critical minerals for secure supply chains and have agreed to establish a new Defence Dialogue for closer military ties.

They're also partnering in tech fields like AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, healthcare—and even agreed on Canadian universities opening campuses in India.