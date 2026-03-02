India, Canada sign a uranium supply agreement
Business
India and Canada have signed a uranium supply agreement, sealed after PM Modi met Canadian PM Mark Carney in New Delhi today.
The deal means India will get steady shipments of Canadian uranium ore—key for powering its growing fleet of nuclear reactors.
Significance of the deal
Canada is a global uranium powerhouse, supplying fuel to reactors worldwide.
For India, this long-term deal boosts energy security and supports its clean energy goals as demand rises.
It also marks a reset in India-Canada relations, opening doors for more trade in energy fields like LNG and oil.