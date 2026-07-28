India caps dealer sugar storage to curb hoarding and speculation
Business
To stop sugar hoarding and cool down rising prices, the Indian government is capping how much sugar dealers can store from August 1 to November 30, 2026.
This step comes after a spike in prices linked to traders holding back supply and speculative trades.
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs says there's enough sugar for everyone, so no need to panic.
Dealers must update weekly online
Sugar dealers now have to update their weekly stock numbers online, so the government can keep tabs on the flow and prevent price manipulation.
Officials will watch how things go and might tweak or end these limits after November 30, depending on how the market reacts.