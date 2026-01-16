India changes customs rules to boost small exporters and online sellers
India just updated its customs rules: now, postal exports are treated like cargo shipments.
This means small businesses and online sellers can finally get duty refunds and other export perks that were previously out of reach.
The new system lets electronic postal export entries count as shipping bills—making the whole process smoother and more digital-friendly.
Why does it matter?
This move is a game-changer for MSMEs and e-commerce exporters, especially after recent postal service hiccups.
With new electronic Postal Bill of Export forms (including for e-commerce), it's now much easier for young entrepreneurs to tap into global markets without extra hassle.
The reforms aim to level the playing field, helping Indian startups stay competitive as bigger customs changes may be considered in an upcoming budget.