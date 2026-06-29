India China Hong Kong heavyweights lose market share amid AI Business Jun 29, 2026

India, China, and Hong Kong's biggest companies are losing some of their market power, with their share of total stock market value dropping this year.

The main reason? They're lagging behind in the AI boom.

Now, these top firms make up about 19% of the market capitalization (down from 26% for China and 22% for India last year), while Hong Kong slipped slightly to just under 10%.