India-China trade rises nearly 29% in H1 FY27, tops US

India's exports to China grew 36%, but imports from China also shot up nearly 28%, pushing the trade deficit with China to $68.93 billion.

Meanwhile, trade with the US rose too (up 16.5% to $83.14 billion), but India's surplus there shrank as imports outpaced exports.

The data also shows strong export growth to Singapore and Tanzania, plus rising imports from Oman and Brazil, even as India's overall trade deficit widened in the first half of FY27 (April-September 2026-27)