India-China trade shows notable growth in 2025
Business
India and China's trade showed notable movements in 2025: India's exports to China were $14.2 billion between April and December, jumping 37% over that period with a huge 67% surge in December alone.
Imports from China also grew, hitting nearly $96 billion in the first nine months of 2025.
What drove this record trade?
These changes show both countries are deepening economic ties, even with a trade gap favoring China.
India imported electronics parts, pharma ingredients, and auto components—items used in tech and industry here.
India imported less fertilizer, chemicals, iron & steel
Even though overall imports from China went up, India actually cut back on some things: fertilizer imports dropped by over 60%, chemicals nearly 20%, plus dips in iron & steel and man-made yarns.
These declines were reported for 2024-25.