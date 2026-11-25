The new scheme aims to boost self-reliance and improve the global competitiveness of India's construction equipment industry.

It comes amid China's restrictions on exports of certain heavy equipment, including tunnel boring machines (TBMs), walking excavators, plateau-type wet shotcrete machines, and select dredging components.

The Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers's Association (ICEMA) has sought fiscal support for domestic manufacturing of high-value construction machinery and critical components in light of these curbs.