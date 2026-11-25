India clears ₹11,000cr scheme to make construction equipment locally
What's the story
The Indian government has approved an ₹11,000 crore scheme to strengthen the country's construction and infrastructure equipment (CIE) manufacturing ecosystem. The eight-year initiative, running from FY27 to FY34, is aimed at promoting domestic production of construction machinery and its components. The move comes as a response to India's heavy reliance on China for these critical machines used in infrastructure projects across hilly and high-altitude areas.
Objectives
Scheme launched amid Chinese export restrictions
The new scheme aims to boost self-reliance and improve the global competitiveness of India's construction equipment industry.
It comes amid China's restrictions on exports of certain heavy equipment, including tunnel boring machines (TBMs), walking excavators, plateau-type wet shotcrete machines, and select dredging components.
The Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers's Association (ICEMA) has sought fiscal support for domestic manufacturing of high-value construction machinery and critical components in light of these curbs.
Call for action
ICEMA calls for increased support for domestic manufacturing
ICEMA has urged the government to encourage domestic production of critical TBM components such as main bearings, cutterheads, disk cutters, hydraulic systems, main drives, and automation systems.
The association has also called for increased capital expenditure support for research and development, technology development and manufacturing capabilities of high-value construction equipment.
These requests are in response to concerns over procurement delays, higher costs and availability of spares amid Chinese curbs.
Incentives
Details of the new scheme
The newly approved scheme provides graded sales-linked incentives of 13% to 8% on incremental sales over five years to eligible original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component manufacturers.
It also offers a grant of up to ₹375 crore for setting up a dedicated construction and infrastructure equipment testing facility.
The industry remains divided over the level of government intervention needed to accelerate localization in this sector.
Growth
China's export curbs could impact infrastructure projects in India
Tunneling is becoming increasingly important to India's infrastructure development, covering metro rail, high-speed and semi-high-speed rail, hydropower projects, and road projects in border and hilly regions.
Demand for TBMs in India is growing at around 20% annually.
Industry executives have warned that China's export restrictions could impact not just the procurement of new machines but also the availability of components, spares, maintenance and technical support for already deployed equipment.