India clears Embraer's larger E-Jets including E195-E2 for regional operations Business Jul 08, 2026

Embraer's bigger E-Jets just got certified by India's aviation authority, which means you'll soon see more of these planes flying here.

With models like the E195 and the newer E195-E2 (seating up to 146 people), airlines can now use them on shorter runways and launch routes that weren't possible before, making regional travel a bit easier.