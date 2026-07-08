India clears Embraer's larger E-Jets including E195-E2 for regional operations
Business
Embraer's bigger E-Jets just got certified by India's aviation authority, which means you'll soon see more of these planes flying here.
With models like the E195 and the newer E195-E2 (seating up to 146 people), airlines can now use them on shorter runways and launch routes that weren't possible before, making regional travel a bit easier.
Star Air to add 2 E190s
Star Air, currently the only Indian airline flying Embraers, is adding two larger E190s to its fleet thanks to this approval.
Globally, Embraer has delivered over 1,900 of these jets in 25 years.
The latest model, the E195-E2 (great for longer trips and tricky airports), is popular worldwide but hasn't landed any Indian orders just yet.