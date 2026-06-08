India climate tech startups raised $12.8B since 2008, 2026 report
India's climate-tech startups have raised a massive $12.8 billion since 2008, with funding jumping from just $315 million in 2020 to $2.6 billion in 2025, says the India Climate Tech 2026 Report.
This boom is fueled by government moves like the PM E-DRIVE scheme and upcoming carbon credit trading, all pushing for cleaner energy and greener solutions.
Renewable energy leads India climate funding
Renewable energy is the largest climate-tech segment, attracting $1.5 billion in cumulative funding, but sectors like solid waste management, energy efficiency, air pollution control, and water treatment are also seeing big investments.
Huge funding rounds, like Erisha E Mobility's $1 billion raise, show that major players and global institutions (think British International Investment and IFC) are betting big on India's climate-tech future.