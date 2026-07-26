India climbs to 15th spot in 2026 Swiss watch market
Business
India just cracked the top 15 global markets for Swiss watches in 2026, landing at No. 15.
Imports hit 200,000 watches in the first half of this year, a nearly 37% jump from last year, thanks to lots of first-time buyers and more luxury watch stores opening up around the country.
Imports up over 31% to ₹2,000cr
The value of these imports soared too, up by more than 31% to nearly ₹2,000 crore.
While global demand for Swiss watches dipped slightly, India's market is booming, especially for high-end pieces over ₹10 lakh.
Big brands like Rolex and Omega continue to perform strongly, and retailers like Ethos are doubling down on new stores as Indians get more into premium timepieces.