India closes FY2026 with estimated 7.6% growth despite Iran war

India's economy resilient despite March dip

While the March quarter saw growth dip to 7.3% (down from earlier highs), experts say India's economy stayed pretty resilient overall.

Sectors like mining and financial services kept up their momentum, and people were still out buying: tractor sales jumped 23%, two-wheelers rose 25%.

Looking ahead, economists expect FY26 growth to hit around 7.6%, though they admit global uncertainty could make things interesting.