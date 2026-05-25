India closes FY2026 with estimated 7.6% growth despite Iran war
Business
India wrapped up FY2026 with an estimated 7.6% economic growth, powered by strong demand at home and steady gains in farming and services, even though the Iran war shook things up with pricier oil and supply hiccups starting late February.
India's economy resilient despite March dip
While the March quarter saw growth dip to 7.3% (down from earlier highs), experts say India's economy stayed pretty resilient overall.
Sectors like mining and financial services kept up their momentum, and people were still out buying: tractor sales jumped 23%, two-wheelers rose 25%.
Looking ahead, economists expect FY26 growth to hit around 7.6%, though they admit global uncertainty could make things interesting.