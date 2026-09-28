India commercial paper market hits ₹6.53L/cr after RBI rate cut

India's commercial paper market just hit ₹6.53 lakh crore, up 24% from last year, thanks to the RBI's rate cut and extra funds flowing in from FCNR-B deposits after the RBI opened its concessional swap window in June.

Issuance spiked in September, and big names like NTPC Ltd. were able to borrow at much lower rates (as low as 5.60%), while companies with weaker ratings paid closer to 12%.