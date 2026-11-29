India considers interim US trade deal amid concerns for farmers
India is thinking hard about an interim trade deal with the US that could mean higher tariffs on Indian goods unless both sides reach an agreement.
The government's main worry? How these changes might impact farmers and other key groups at home, especially with tough political choices ahead.
US tariffs could fall to 17%
If the deal goes through, US tariffs on Indian products could drop to 17%, but India might have to let in more American goods, especially farm products, which isn't an easy sell.
There's also a risk of even steeper duties if certain US laws kick in.
For now, India is weighing the economic benefits against political costs, trying to protect its own interests.