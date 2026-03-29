India considers more support for MSMEs amid West Asia conflict
Business
With the ongoing conflict in West Asia causing oil prices to spike and supply chains to wobble, India is considering more support for MSMEs and other vulnerable sectors.
The government has already tried to cushion the blow by cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel to help keep inflation in check.
India cuts fuel excise, aids exporters
To further protect businesses, the government slashed the excise duty on petrol to ₹3 per liter, removed it from diesel, and brought back export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel.
There's also a new ₹497 crore RELIEF scheme to help exporters handle rising freight costs.
Plus, full benefits under the RoDTEP scheme are back until March 2026, making it a bit easier for exporters dealing with all this global chaos.