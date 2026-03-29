India considers more support for MSMEs amid West Asia conflict

India cuts fuel excise, aids exporters

To further protect businesses, the government slashed the excise duty on petrol to ₹3 per liter, removed it from diesel, and brought back export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel.

There's also a new ₹497 crore RELIEF scheme to help exporters handle rising freight costs.

Plus, full benefits under the RoDTEP scheme are back until March 2026, making it a bit easier for exporters dealing with all this global chaos.