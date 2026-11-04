India considers ₹8,000cr 5 year PLI for khadi handloom handicrafts

India is considering an ₹8,000 crore boost to khadi, handloom, and handicrafts through the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative.

The plan could be structured as a five-year production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to help these traditional crafts reach global markets and get better branding.

It's all part of a larger move to create more jobs and ramp up exports by tapping into new trade deals with the UK and E.U.