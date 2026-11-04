India considers ₹8,000cr 5 year PLI for khadi handloom handicrafts
India is considering an ₹8,000 crore boost to khadi, handloom, and handicrafts through the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative.
The plan could be structured as a five-year production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to help these traditional crafts reach global markets and get better branding.
It's all part of a larger move to create more jobs and ramp up exports by tapping into new trade deals with the UK and E.U.
India to support 10 million artisans
This initiative aims to support around 10 million artisans across the country while preserving India's heritage crafts.
With free trade agreements offering easier access to big international markets, the government hopes this will more than double textiles and garment exports by 2030 and give traditional makers a real shot at global recognition.