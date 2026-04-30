India consumer durables market picks up steam amid 2026 heatwave

Price hikes squeeze consumer durables demand

Even with this sales boost, April numbers might end up flat compared to last year.

Companies have raised prices by 6% to 8% to handle rising costs, so don't be surprised if your next appliance costs a bit more.

Premium gadgets like side-by-side refrigerators are doing well, but entry-level products are feeling the pinch.

In phones, people are leaning toward pricier models while budget options see less action.

The sector expects slow but steady growth ahead despite these ups and downs.