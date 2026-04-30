India consumer durables market picks up steam amid 2026 heatwave
India's consumer durables market is picking up steam as the 2026 heatwave drives more people to buy things like refrigerators, especially in the south.
While demand was patchy earlier this year, sales have jumped across the country over the past week or so, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.
Price hikes squeeze consumer durables demand
Even with this sales boost, April numbers might end up flat compared to last year.
Companies have raised prices by 6% to 8% to handle rising costs, so don't be surprised if your next appliance costs a bit more.
Premium gadgets like side-by-side refrigerators are doing well, but entry-level products are feeling the pinch.
In phones, people are leaning toward pricier models while budget options see less action.
The sector expects slow but steady growth ahead despite these ups and downs.