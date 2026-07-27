RBI's latest move may bring $85B in forex inflows

The SBI Research report noted that the total amount mobilized in 45 days has already surpassed what was achieved in a three-month period back in 2013.

As of July 17, FCNR(B) deposits worth $17.41 billion had been mobilized, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The total deposit inflows stood at $20.72 billion by this date, including $1.97 billion from Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) and $1.34 billion from External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).