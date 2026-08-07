India could earn $110 billion annually from processed food exports
Business
India could be making $110 billion every year by exporting processed foods, but right now, it's barely getting a slice of the pie, less than 2% of the global share, even though it has nearly 14% of the world's arable land.
Basically, there's a massive gap between what India could achieve and where things stand.
Infrastructure supply chain and regulatory hurdles
India's less than 2% share in global processed food exports is tiny.
The main roadblocks? Bottlenecks in infrastructure, supply chain inefficiencies, and regulatory hurdles.
If these get sorted out, India could unlock huge opportunities for farmers and businesses, and finally make its mark worldwide.