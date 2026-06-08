RBI measures may draw foreign investments worth $50-60B in India

Investment trends

Potential increase in allocations from Asia-based investors

Despite a decline in foreign ownership of India's large-cap stocks, the number of stocks owned by FPIs has increased significantly over the past six years. Manoj Menon, Head of Research, Institutional Equities at ICICI Securities, said many Asia-based investors who are currently underweight in India are looking to increase their allocation in the coming quarters. These investments will likely be directed toward cyclical sectors such as power, defense, metals and large banks.