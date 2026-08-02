India creates 12 semiconductor manufacturing units under Semicon India $20bn
Business
Big news for tech fans: India just set up 12 semiconductor manufacturing units under the Semicon India program, pulling in a massive $20 billion investment.
Three factories are already making chips, and the goal is to cut reliance on imports and turn India into a global chip hub.
Ashwini Vaishnaw previews Semicon 2.0 launch
Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw summed it up nicely: "we are just getting started..."
With Semicon 2.0 launching soon, India's aiming for even more innovation and growth in electronics, telecom, and defense tech.
The country wants to build a sustainable ecosystem that keeps it ahead in the game.