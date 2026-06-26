India crosses 12cr active credit cards milestone in May 2026

Credit card spending ₹2.02L/cr in May

Credit card spending grew to ₹2.02 lakh crore in May, rising 6.3% year over year, though still shy of March's record high.

Average spend per card nudged up to ₹16,778.

SBI Cards led the pack with the most new cards issued, followed by ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

Analysts say banks are focusing on profitability and managing risks as digital adoption keeps growing. They're keeping an eye out for challenges in unsecured lending too.