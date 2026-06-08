India current account posts 0.7% GDP surplus, FY26 deficit $25.2B Business Jun 08, 2026

India's current account swung to a surplus of 0.7% of GDP in the fourth quarter of FY26, bouncing back from a $13.2 billion deficit last quarter, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India released today.

It's a big step up from the same period last year, but for the full fiscal year, the deficit actually grew slightly, now at $25.2 billion (still steady at 0.6% of GDP).