India cuts back on Russian oil imports

With Russia fading, Saudi Arabia has jumped in as India's top oil supplier, and in February 2026 Saudi Arabia increased deliveries. Iraq also increased its exports to India. OPEC/Middle Eastern suppliers now account for a larger share of India's imports.

China overtakes India as Russia's biggest buyer of seaborne crude

A mix of recent Western sanctions and pressure from recent trade deals have made Russian oil harder for Indian refiners to buy.

Some refineries have cut back purchases of Russian crude.

Meanwhile, China has overtaken India as Russia's biggest buyer of seaborne crude.