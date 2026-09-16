India cuts fuel export taxes to align with oil prices
Business
India just lowered the extra taxes it charges on fuel exports: now, exporters pay only ₹0.50 per liter for petrol, ₹20 per liter for diesel, and ₹15 per liter for aviation turbine fuel.
The government says this helps keep its tax system in tune with global oil prices and refinery profits.
Domestic petrol and diesel taxes unchanged
If you are filling up your tank here at home, nothing is changing: domestic petrol and diesel taxes stay the same.
The government reviews these export taxes every fortnight, depending on global crude oil prices and refinery margins.