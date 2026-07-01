India cuts gasoline export windfall tax, raises diesel and ATF

India just tweaked its windfall taxes on fuel exports, starting July 16.

Gasoline exporters catch a break with taxes dropping from ₹4 to ₹2.5 per liter, but diesel exporters will pay more: ₹15.5 per liter instead of ₹8.5.

Jet fuel (ATF) tax nearly doubles too, jumping from ₹7.5 to ₹14.5 per liter.