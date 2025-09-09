India cuts GST on drones to 5% from 28%
Starting September 22, 2025, India is cutting GST on all drones to a flat 5%, down from the previous 18% for commercial use and 28% for personal use.
This move is meant to clear up tax confusion and make things simpler for everyone in the drone space.
Drones will become more affordable
Lower taxes are expected to make drones more affordable and popular in fields like agriculture, mining, and logistics—plus open up new jobs in tech and manufacturing.
The government also rolled out broader tax reforms with just two main GST rates (5% for essentials, 18% for non-essentials), and flight simulators are now tax-free to help train more pilots.
According to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, this step will help India become a leader in transformative technologies like drones.