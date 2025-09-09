India cuts GST on drones to 5% from 28%

Drones will become more affordable

Lower taxes are expected to make drones more affordable and popular in fields like agriculture, mining, and logistics—plus open up new jobs in tech and manufacturing.

The government also rolled out broader tax reforms with just two main GST rates (5% for essentials, 18% for non-essentials), and flight simulators are now tax-free to help train more pilots.

According to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, this step will help India become a leader in transformative technologies like drones.