India cuts oil and gas royalties to boost domestic production
India's government is cutting royalty rates for crude oil and natural gas to make it easier (and less expensive) for companies to produce energy here at home.
Onshore oil now has a 10% rate, offshore drops to 8%, and natural gas gets a flat 8%, all calculated with a new formula that factors in fixed costs.
The big idea? Lower costs mean more local energy, so we don't have to rely as much on imports.
Companies get 7-year 0 royalty offshore
If companies are working in deepwater or ultra-deepwater fields under newer policies, they'll pay zero royalty for the first seven years (yep, nothing at all).
After that, rates rise a bit but stay low (5% for deepwater, 2% for ultra-deepwater).
The hope is this will spark more exploration in tricky spots and help India meet its growing energy needs without looking abroad.