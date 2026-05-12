India cuts oil and gas royalties to boost domestic production Business May 12, 2026

India's government is cutting royalty rates for crude oil and natural gas to make it easier (and less expensive) for companies to produce energy here at home.

Onshore oil now has a 10% rate, offshore drops to 8%, and natural gas gets a flat 8%, all calculated with a new formula that factors in fixed costs.

The big idea? Lower costs mean more local energy, so we don't have to rely as much on imports.