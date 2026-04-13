India data center market expected to hit $22B by 2030
Business
India's data center scene is about to get a major upgrade, expected to more than double in size from $10 billion in 2025 to $22 billion by 2030.
What's fueling this surge? Think cloud computing, AI, and more people getting online, plus the big push from 5G making us all use (and store) way more data.
India data centers largely foreign funded
Between 2020 and 2024, the sector pulled in up to $15 billion — 80% of it from foreign investors.
Mumbai leads with the most capacity right now, but cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru are catching up fast.
India also has an edge with lower construction costs and strong support for AI infrastructure, setting the stage for even bigger growth over the next few years.